Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Trading Up 9.9 %
Shares of MMSMY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $5.28.
About Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Mining & Smelting (MMSMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.