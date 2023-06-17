Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of MMSMY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

