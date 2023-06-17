Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,572,340,000.00 in Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $19,724,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

