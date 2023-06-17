Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $5,076,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00.
- On Thursday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00.
- On Thursday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $14,009,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 55.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 403,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,036,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 9.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $413,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

