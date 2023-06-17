Modus Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $246.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $247.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 391.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

