Modus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

