Modus Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

