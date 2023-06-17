Modus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $197.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

