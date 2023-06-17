Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Momentus Stock Performance

Shares of MNTSW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Momentus has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Momentus stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

