Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 20.5% in May

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRCC remained flat at $8.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 88,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,356. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

