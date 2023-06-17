Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 418 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $341.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.65. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $351.06.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 12.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 7.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

