Moonbeam Hits Market Cap of $148.26 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $148.26 million and $2.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00044421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00033515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,071,977,301 coins and its circulating supply is 661,029,188 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.