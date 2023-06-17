Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.50.

DUAVF stock opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $108.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.27.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

