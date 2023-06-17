Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells $52,928.40 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $52,928.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morphic Stock Down 1.4 %

MORF opened at $58.50 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Morphic

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morphic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Morphic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Morphic by 63.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Morphic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Morphic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

