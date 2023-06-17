Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Announces Dividend of $0.57

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5675 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MOHCY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Motor Oil has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in the oil refinery and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refinery’s Activities, Trading/Sales to Gas Stations, and Services. The company was founded by Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis and Georgios Paraschos Aleksandridis on May 7, 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

