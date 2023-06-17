M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $14,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 168,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALE. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

