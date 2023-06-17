M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

