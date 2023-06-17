MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stake Boosted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2,809.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $97.66. 1,338,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $98.37.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

