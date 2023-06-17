Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

