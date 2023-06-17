Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $291,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

