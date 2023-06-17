Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

