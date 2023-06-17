Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.92 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

