Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of F opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

