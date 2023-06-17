My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Down 1.7%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 17,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 121,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of My Size in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

My Size Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On My Size

My Size ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.18). My Size had a negative net margin of 167.01% and a negative return on equity of 151.18%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Analysts anticipate that My Size, Inc. will post -10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.20% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing.

About My Size

(Get Rating)

My Size, Inc engages in the development of measurement technologies. It provides solutions for e-commerce, apparel, shipping and parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself industry applications. The firm offers measurement apps including MySizeID, BoxSize, and SizeUP. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

Recommended Stories

