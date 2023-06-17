Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Mynaric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYNA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mynaric by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 656,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,854 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric Trading Up 0.3 %

MYNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Mynaric has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

