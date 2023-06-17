Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.24

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.24 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 18.58 ($0.23), with a volume of 379,429 shares changing hands.

Nanoco Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.10. The company has a market cap of £61.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Nanoco Group

(Get Rating)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.