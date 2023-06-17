Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Bank of America

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.12.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.0 %

NDAQ stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

