National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Up 28.2% in May

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NWLI stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.57. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $427.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $152.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.