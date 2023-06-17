Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 456,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 222,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $496.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 394,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 309,274 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 587,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.