Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 456,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NAUT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 222,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $496.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
