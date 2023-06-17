Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Hits $41,490.39

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 30% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $41,490.39 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00108366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033748 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019555 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,377,658 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.