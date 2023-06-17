Navcoin Price Tops $0.0520 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $41,477.47 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00108172 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018693 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,373,364 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.