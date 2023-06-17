Needham & Company LLC Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $18.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACM Research from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th.

ACM Research Stock Up 1.9 %

ACMR stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $638.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.13. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.09%. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACM Research by 231.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile



ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

