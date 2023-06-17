Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lessened by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Shares of NFLX opened at $431.96 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

