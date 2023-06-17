Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $431.96 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average of $336.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.