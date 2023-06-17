Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $370.22.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $431.96 on Tuesday. Netflix has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.35.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

