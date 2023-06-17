Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBH stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2,382.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $550,000.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

