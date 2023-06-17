Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Nevada Copper in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NEVDF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

