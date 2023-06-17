Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of CVS opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

