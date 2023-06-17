New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,525 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Centene by 1,837.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 864.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,792,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. 5,625,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,754. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

