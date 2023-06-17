New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 732,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,527. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $77.56.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

