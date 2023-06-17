New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,229 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,667,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 4,752,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,163. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.