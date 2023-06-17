New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

WM stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

