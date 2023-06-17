New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $371,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Stock Up 5.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,262,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

