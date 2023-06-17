New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 1,115 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,379 shares of company stock worth $36,861,217. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.26. The stock had a trading volume of 659,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,551. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.