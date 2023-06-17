New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

Shares of GE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,959,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,757. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

