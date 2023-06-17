New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,170. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

