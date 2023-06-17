New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 2,625 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,902,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,693. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.