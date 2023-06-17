New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,831,000 after acquiring an additional 166,314 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.46. 12,428,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

