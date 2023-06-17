New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,383,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $906.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.30%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

