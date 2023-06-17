Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWTZ remained flat at $24.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

Get Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.