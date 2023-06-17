NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Trading Up 2.3%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 15,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

